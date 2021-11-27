date Thứ tư, 3/6/2020, 06:55
Bóng đá

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 27/11: Arsenal đụng độ Newcastle, Liverpool đại chiến Southampton

Đăng bởi Hiền Trịnh - 13:50 27/11/2021

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 27/11 đầy sôi động với các trận đấu trong khuôn khổ các giải VĐQG hàng đầu châu Âu.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 27/11/2021

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh

19h30, 27/11: Arsenal vs Newcastle

22h00, 27/11: Liverpool vs Southampton

22h00, 27/11: Norwich vs Wolves

22h00, 27/11: C.Palace vs Aston Villa

00h30, 28/11: Brighton vs Leeds

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Tây Ban Nha

27/11  20:00 Alaves - Celta Vigo

27/11  22:15 Valencia - Rayo Vallecano

28/11  00:30 Mallorca - Getafe

28/11  03:00 Villarreal - Barcelona

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Đức

27/11  21:30 Bochum - Freiburg

27/11  21:30 Greuther Furth - Hoffenheim

27/11  21:30 Hertha Berlin - Augsburg

27/11  21:30 Cologne - M’gladbach

27/11  21:30 Wolfsburg - Dortmund

28/11  00:30 Bayern Munich - Bielefeld

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Pháp

27/11  23:00 Lille - Nantes

28/11  03:00 Nice - Metz

