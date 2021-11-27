Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 27/11: Arsenal đụng độ Newcastle, Liverpool đại chiến Southampton

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 27/11/2021
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh
19h30, 27/11: Arsenal vs Newcastle
22h00, 27/11: Liverpool vs Southampton
22h00, 27/11: Norwich vs Wolves
22h00, 27/11: C.Palace vs Aston Villa
00h30, 28/11: Brighton vs Leeds
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Tây Ban Nha
27/11 20:00 Alaves - Celta Vigo
27/11 22:15 Valencia - Rayo Vallecano
28/11 00:30 Mallorca - Getafe
28/11 03:00 Villarreal - Barcelona
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Đức
27/11 21:30 Bochum - Freiburg
27/11 21:30 Greuther Furth - Hoffenheim
27/11 21:30 Hertha Berlin - Augsburg
27/11 21:30 Cologne - M’gladbach
27/11 21:30 Wolfsburg - Dortmund
28/11 00:30 Bayern Munich - Bielefeld
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Pháp
27/11 23:00 Lille - Nantes
28/11 03:00 Nice - Metz