date Thứ tư, 3/6/2020, 06:55
Đường dây nóng Đường dây nóng
Tin nóng TIN nóngTin mới TIN mớivideo videoQuảng cáo Quảng cáo
Bóng đá

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 3/11: Chelsea tiếp tục giành bàn thắng, Ronaldo giải cứu MU

Đăng bởi Duyên Kiều - 09:42 03/11/2021

Cập nhật kết quả bóng đá hôm nay (3/11) - Tâm điểm là các trận đấu tại Cúp C1 2021/22 của Man Utd, Chelsea hay Barcelona.

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 3/11

Kết quả Cúp C1

00h45 Malmo 0-1 Chelsea

00h45 Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg

03h00 Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys

03h00 Juventus 4-2 Zenit

03h00 Bayern 5-2 Benfica

03h00 Sevilla 1-2 Lille

03h00 Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona

03h00 Atalanta 2-2 MU

kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 3 11
Ronaldo giải cứu MU.

Kết quả Hạng nhất Anh

02h45 Birmingham City 3-0 Bristol City

02h45 Coventry City 1-2 Swansea City

02h45 Luton Town 3-1 Middlesbrough

02h45 Millwall 1-0 Reading

02h45 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sheffield United

 

02h45 Peterborough United 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Trở lại Trở lại Bóng đá
Tags:

Tin liên quan

Video Nổi bật Video Nổi bật

Đốt mắt với bữa tiệc bikini do Ngọc Trinh làm vedette tại biệt thự 1800m2 của Vũ Khắc Tiệp
Tối 4/7, Ngọc Trinh tiếp tục khiến cư dân mạng "đứng ngồi không yên" với những bộ bikini đốt mắt khoe triệt để đường cong cơ thể tại bể bơi trong nhà Vũ Khắc Tiệp.

Tin cùng chuyên mục

Xem theo ngày

Tin nổi bật

Đọc thêm

Đọc nhiềuTin hay chuyên mục

Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Myanmar, 17h ngày 2/11
lượt xem 235 lượt xem

Link xem trực tiếp bóng đá hôm nay U23 Việt Nam vs U23 Myanmar, 17h ngày 2/11

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 31/10: Sôi động cùng vòng loại U23 châu Á, BXH Ngoại hạng Anh có biến
lượt xem 173 lượt xem

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 31/10: Sôi động cùng vòng loại U23 châu Á, BXH Ngoại hạng Anh có biến

Vé trận Việt Nam - Nhật bản ‘cháy hàng’ sau 20 phút mở bán, chợ đen ‘hét giá’ trên trời
lượt xem 163 lượt xem

Vé trận Việt Nam - Nhật bản ‘cháy hàng’ sau 20 phút mở bán, chợ đen ‘hét giá’ trên trời

Tin tức bóng đá Việt Nam hôm nay 29/10: Bình Định bạo chi 11 tỷ để chiêu mộ thủ môn Việt Kiều?
lượt xem 162 lượt xem

Tin tức bóng đá Việt Nam hôm nay 29/10: Bình Định bạo chi 11 tỷ để chiêu mộ thủ môn Việt Kiều?

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/10: MU 'đại chiến' Tottenham
lượt xem 156 lượt xem

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 30/10: MU 'đại chiến' Tottenham