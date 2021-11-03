Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 3/11: Chelsea tiếp tục giành bàn thắng, Ronaldo giải cứu MU

Kết quả bóng đá hôm nay 3/11
Kết quả Cúp C1
00h45 Malmo 0-1 Chelsea
00h45 Wolfsburg 2-1 Salzburg
03h00 Villarreal 2-0 Young Boys
03h00 Juventus 4-2 Zenit
03h00 Bayern 5-2 Benfica
03h00 Sevilla 1-2 Lille
03h00 Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Barcelona
03h00 Atalanta 2-2 MU
Kết quả Hạng nhất Anh
02h45 Birmingham City 3-0 Bristol City
02h45 Coventry City 1-2 Swansea City
02h45 Luton Town 3-1 Middlesbrough
02h45 Millwall 1-0 Reading
02h45 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sheffield United
02h45 Peterborough United 1-1 Huddersfield Town