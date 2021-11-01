Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/11: Sôi động với giải Ngoại hạng Anh

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/11/2021
Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh
- 03h00 ngày 2/11: Wolves vs Everton
Lịch thu đấu La Liga
- 00h30 ngày 2/11: Vallecano vs Celta Vigo
- 03h00 ngày 2/11: Levante vs Granada
Lịch thi đấu Serie A
- 02h45 ngày 2/11: Bologna vs Cagliari
Lịch thi đấu Ligue 2
- 02h45 ngày 2/11: Valenciennes vs Auxerre
Lịch thi đấu Serie B
- 18h30 ngày 1/11: Benevento vs Brescia
- 21h00 ngày 1/11: Frosinone vs Crotone
- 21h00 ngày 1/11: Monza vs Alessandria
- 21h00 ngày 1/11: SPAL vs Perugia
- 21h00 ngày 1/11: Reggina vs Cittadella
- 21h00 ngày 1/11: Ternana vs Como
- 21h00 ngày 1/11: Lecce vs Cosenza
- 00h00 ngày 2/11: Parma vs Vicenza
- 00h00 ngày 2/11: Pordenone vs Cremonese
- 00h00 ngày 2/11: Pisa vs Ascoli
Lịch thi đấu La Liga 2
- 22h00 ngày 1/11: Alcorcon vs Ibiza
- 00h15 ngày 2/11: Tenerife vs Burgos
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bồ Đào Nha
- 02h00 ngày 2/11: Sporting Braga vs Portimonense
- 04h15 ngày 2/11: Moreirense vs Paços Ferreira
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ
- 00h00 ngày 2/11: Giresunspor vs Antalyaspor
- 00h00 ngày 2/11: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Adana Demirspor
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Argentina
- 06h15 ngày 1/11: Estudiantes vs River Plate
- 05h00 ngày 1/11: Patronato vs Colón
Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Brazil
- 06h30 ngày 1/11: Sport Recife vs Atlético Goianiense
Lịch thi đấu Nhà Nghề Mỹ
- 06h30 ngày 1/11: Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnat