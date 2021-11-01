date Thứ tư, 3/6/2020, 06:55
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/11: Sôi động với giải Ngoại hạng Anh

Đăng bởi Duyên Kiều - 08:14 01/11/2021

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/11: lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh, La Liga, Serie A, VĐQG Brazil, VĐQG Argentina, Nhà Nghề Mỹ,...

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 1/11/2021

Lịch thi đấu Ngoại hạng Anh

  • 03h00 ngày 2/11: Wolves vs Everton

Lịch thu đấu La Liga

  • 00h30 ngày 2/11: Vallecano vs Celta Vigo 
  • 03h00 ngày 2/11: Levante vs Granada 

Lịch thi đấu Serie A

  • 02h45 ngày 2/11: Bologna vs Cagliari

Lịch thi đấu Ligue 2

  • 02h45 ngày 2/11: Valenciennes vs Auxerre

Lịch thi đấu Serie B

  • 18h30 ngày 1/11: Benevento vs Brescia
  • 21h00 ngày 1/11: Frosinone vs Crotone
  • 21h00 ngày 1/11: Monza vs Alessandria
  • 21h00 ngày 1/11: SPAL vs Perugia
  • 21h00 ngày 1/11: Reggina vs Cittadella
  • 21h00 ngày 1/11: Ternana vs Como
  • 21h00 ngày 1/11: Lecce vs Cosenza
  • 00h00 ngày 2/11: Parma vs Vicenza
  • 00h00 ngày 2/11: Pordenone vs Cremonese
  • 00h00 ngày 2/11: Pisa vs Ascoli

Lịch thi đấu La Liga 2

  • 22h00 ngày 1/11: Alcorcon vs Ibiza
  • 00h15 ngày 2/11: Tenerife vs Burgos

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Bồ Đào Nha

  • 02h00 ngày 2/11: Sporting Braga vs Portimonense
  • 04h15 ngày 2/11: Moreirense vs Paços Ferreira

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ

  • 00h00 ngày 2/11: Giresunspor vs Antalyaspor
  • 00h00 ngày 2/11: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Adana Demirspor

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Argentina

  • 06h15 ngày 1/11: Estudiantes vs River Plate
  • 05h00 ngày 1/11: Patronato vs Colón

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Brazil

  • 06h30 ngày 1/11: Sport Recife vs Atlético Goianiense

Lịch thi đấu Nhà Nghề Mỹ

  • 06h30 ngày 1/11: Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnat

