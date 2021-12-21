date Thứ tư, 3/6/2020, 06:55
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 21/12: Barca vs Sevilla, Villarreal vs Alaves

Đăng bởi Duyên Kiều - 09:34 21/12/2021

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 21/12. Cập nhật lịch thi đấu La Liga, Serie A, League Cup, VCK U21 Quốc gia... Lịch trực tiếp BD.

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 21/12/2021

Lịch thi đấu U21 Quốc gia

  • 14h30 ngày 21/12: HV NutiFood vs Hà Nội
  • 17h00 ngày 21/12: Nam Định vs HAGL

Lịch thi đấu La Liga

  • 01h00 ngày 22/12: Villarreal vs Alaves
  • 03h30 ngày 22/12: Sevilla vs Barca

Lịch thi đấu Serie A

  • 00h30 ngày 22/12: Udinese vs Salernitana
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Genoa vs Atalanta
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Juventus vs Cagliari

Lịch thi đấu League Cup

  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Arsenal vs Sunderland

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Hà Lan

  • 00h45 ngày 22/12: Vitesse vs PEC Zwolle
  • 03h00 ngày 22/12: AZ vs Groningen

Lịch thi đấu VĐQG Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ

  • 21h00 ngày 21/12: Antalyaspor vs Kasımpaşa
  • 21h00 ngày 21/12: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Giresunspor
  • 00h00 ngày 22/12: Adana Demirspor vs Galatasaray
  • 00h00 ngày 22/12: Altay vs Trabzonspor

Lịch thi đấu Ligue 2

 

  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Ajaccio vs Grenoble Foot 38
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Auxerre vs Le Havre
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Guingamp vs Dunkerque
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Nîmes vs Toulouse
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Nancy vs Dijon
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Niort vs Pau
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Paris FC vs Amiens SC
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Quevilly Rouen vs Caen
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Rodez vs Bastia
  • 02h45 ngày 22/12: Sochaux vs Valenciennes

