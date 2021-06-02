date Thứ tư, 3/6/2020, 06:55
Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay và ngày mai mới nhất

Đăng bởi - 17:37 02/06/2021

Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay 2.6.2021. Hai trận đấu giữa Đức vs Đan Mạch, Pháp vs Wales là tâm điểm ngày thi đấu 2.6.

Tổng hợp lịch thi đấu bóng đá mới nhất hôm nay: 

 

Ngày 2.6

Ngày 3.6

Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu Quốc tế

18h00 Australia U23 vs Ireland U21

19h00 Togo vs Niger

21h00 Scotland U21 vs U21 Bắc Ireland

22h00 Bulgaria U19 vs U19 Macedonia

22h59 Belarus vs Azerbaijan

22h59 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro

22h59 Denmark U23 vs Saudi Arabia U23

00h00 Na Uy vs Luxembourg

01h45 Hà Lan vs Scotland

01h45 Romania vs Georgia

02h00 Đức vs Đan Mạch

02h00 Anh vs Áo

02h05 Pháp vs Wales

 

Lịch thi đấu J-League 1

17h00 Shimizu S-Pulse vs Kashima Antlers

17h00 Shonan Bellmare vs Gamba Osaka

17h00 Yokohama FC vs Kawasaki Frontale

 

Lịch thi đấu Úc

16h05 Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

 

Lịch thi đấu VL World Cup kv CONCACAF

 

02h00 Dominica vs Anguilla

04h00 Montserrat vs US Virgin Islands

04h30 cuba vs British Virgin Islands

05h00 Đảo Cayman vs Aruba

05h00 Puerto Rico vs Bahamas

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Tây Ban Nha

 

02h00 Girona vs Almeria

Lịch thi đấu Slovenia

 

01h00 FC Koper vs Krka

Lịch thi đấu Romania

22h59 Hermannstadt vs CS Mioveni

 

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Nga

21h00 Anzhi Makhachkala vs Mashuk-KMV

21h00 FC Yessentuki vs Legion Dynamo

21h30 SKA Rostov vs FK Biolog

21h30 Spartak Nalchik vs FK Forte Taganrog

22h00 Stavropolye-2009 vs FC Tuapse

22h00 FK Kuban Kholding vs Krasnodar III

22h30 Chernomorets Novorossiysk vs Druzhba Maykop

 

 

 
Trong đó hai trận đấu giữa Đức vs Đan Mạch, Pháp vs Wales là tâm điểm ngày thi đấu 2.6.
