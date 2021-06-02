Lịch thi đấu bóng đá hôm nay và ngày mai mới nhất

Ngày 2.6 Ngày 3.6

Lịch thi đấu Giao hữu Quốc tế 18h00 Australia U23 vs Ireland U21 19h00 Togo vs Niger 21h00 Scotland U21 vs U21 Bắc Ireland 22h00 Bulgaria U19 vs U19 Macedonia 22h59 Belarus vs Azerbaijan 22h59 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Montenegro 22h59 Denmark U23 vs Saudi Arabia U23 00h00 Na Uy vs Luxembourg 01h45 Hà Lan vs Scotland 01h45 Romania vs Georgia 02h00 Đức vs Đan Mạch 02h00 Anh vs Áo 02h05 Pháp vs Wales

Lịch thi đấu J-League 1 17h00 Shimizu S-Pulse vs Kashima Antlers 17h00 Shonan Bellmare vs Gamba Osaka 17h00 Yokohama FC vs Kawasaki Frontale

Lịch thi đấu Úc 16h05 Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory

Lịch thi đấu VL World Cup kv CONCACAF 02h00 Dominica vs Anguilla 04h00 Montserrat vs US Virgin Islands 04h30 cuba vs British Virgin Islands 05h00 Đảo Cayman vs Aruba 05h00 Puerto Rico vs Bahamas

Lịch thi đấu Hạng 2 Tây Ban Nha 02h00 Girona vs Almeria

Lịch thi đấu Slovenia 01h00 FC Koper vs Krka

Lịch thi đấu Romania 22h59 Hermannstadt vs CS Mioveni