Why do more and more overseas Vietnamese and tourists choose Viet My Dental?

11:07 26/11/2025
In recent years, the concept of dental tourism is becoming more and more popular in Vietnam. Among the many dentists in the market, Viet My Dental is considered one of the addresses trusted by international customers thanks to its large scale, experienced team of doctors and modern technology.

1. Why has Vietnam become the leading destination for dental tourism?

Top reasons Vietnam is a dental tourism hotspot

Vietnam is one of the Asian countries attracting dental tourism. The strong development of this sector comes from many outstanding factors, creating a special attraction for overseas Vietnamese and international tourists.

  • Treatment costs are very competitive: One of the biggest reasons why international visitors choose Vietnam is the extremely attractive price difference. For example, the cost of dental implants in the US ranges from 3.000 – 6.000 USD, while in Vietnam only from 700 – 1.500 USD. Similarly, veneers in Australia cost around 900 – 1,500 USD per tooth, but in Vietnam only from 250 – 400 USD/tooth.
  • Modern technology and equipment: Many dental clinics in Vietnam have invested heavily in advanced equipment systems. Outstanding technologies include 3D ConeBeam CT machine, intraoral scanner, CAD/CAM system for ceramic fabrication, with technology Laser Whitemaxsupport cosmetic treatment. In addition, the sterile process 3 layers International standards help ensure maximum safety for customers.
  • Team of good doctors, many trained abroad: Many dentists are highly trained in America, Germany, France, Australia and possess prestigious international certificates. Not only are they good at their profession, the Vietnamese team of doctors also has the advantage of understanding the psychology of overseas Vietnamese customers, communicating well in English and being able to handle difficult cases, from full-mouth implants to high-end cosmetic restorations.
  • Rich culture and tourism and affordable cost of living: Dental treatment in Vietnam is not just about oral health care, but also an opportunity for international visitors to explore one of the most attractive destinations in Asia.
  • Experience comprehensive health care and travel: The combination of high-quality dental treatment and the journey to discover a country rich in culture makes dental tourism in Vietnam an attractive trend. Customers can improve their smiles while enjoying a true vacation.

That is why Vietnam is increasingly considered as a choice. High quality – reasonable cost – complete experience, attracting a large number of overseas Vietnamese and international tourists every year.

2. Viet My Dental – Dental tourism address chosen by many overseas Vietnamese

Among many dental clinics in Vietnam, Viet My Dental is a prominent brand highly appreciated by many overseas Vietnamese and international guests.

Where to find the best-rated dental clinics in Vietnam?

Here are the reasons why Vietnam and America have become a popular destination:

2.1. Brand over 18 years old - nearly 30 branches nationwide

Viet My Dental belongs to Vi My Group, with a branch system spread across:

  • Ho Chi Minh City
  • Southwestern region
  • Central Highlands

Large scale makes it easy for international customers to book appointments, travel conveniently and follow up treatment in many different provinces and cities. This is an advantage that not many dental clinics in Vietnam possess.

2.2. Highly qualified medical team – good English communication

One of the factors that makes overseas Vietnamese especially trust Viet My Dental is the team of doctors:

  • Many years of clinical experience
  • Proficient in handling complex cases such as full-mouth implants, cosmetic restoration, and orthodontics
  • Many doctors have trained or studied in the US, Germany, and France.
  • Good English communication skills, support international customers throughout the treatment process

Thanks to that, customers always feel secure and can easily exchange information with their doctors.

2.3. Technology and equipment meet international standards

Viet My Dental invests in a synchronous system of advanced technology, ensuring high standards for all treatment. Some notable equipment includes:

  • 3D ConeBeam CT help diagnose accurately
  • CAD/CAM ceramic design and manufacturing system fast completion within the day
  • Whitemax Laser Technology pain relief, quick recovery
  • Sterile room meets Ministry of Health standards

This modernity makes even the most demanding customers appreciate the quality at Viet My.

2.4. Lab for making private porcelain teeth – shortens treatment time by 50%

Unlike many dental clinics that have to send samples to an outside lab, Viet My Dental Clinic owns Private porcelain manufacturing lab, help:

  • Quality control of porcelain crowns and veneers
  • Increase accuracy of form and color
  • Reduce waiting time by 50%
  • Minimize the risk of errors or need for corrections

For international guests who only have 7-10 days in Vietnam, this is an extremely important advantage, helping them perfect their smile in the shortest time.

2.5. Professional support process for overseas Vietnamese and international guests

To optimize the dental tourism experience, Viet My Dental Clinic has built a comprehensive support process including:

  • Online consultation before the passenger flies back
  • X-ray film review and send detailed treatment regimen
  • Transparent and clear quotes
  • Schedule treatment suitable for travel plans
  • Post-treatment support
  • Warranty policy international standards

Customers only need to make an appointment in advance, all information and treatment plans will be carefully prepared by the Viet My Dental team.

3. Dental treatment costs in Vietnam (full reference)

Below is average cost for popular dental services in Vietnam (in USD) — this price helps many tourists understand why dental tourism in Vietnam has "exploded" so strongly:

Average cost table for tourists coming to Vietnam for dental treatment:

Procedure

Cost

Dental Implants

$800 – $1,500 per implant

All-on-4 Dental Implants

$5,000 – $7,500

Porcelain Veneers

$250 – $400 per tooth

Dental Crowns

$200 – $400 per crown

Teeth Whitening

$100 – $250 per session

Root Canal Treatment

$100 – $250 per tooth

Traditional Braces

$1,000 – $1,800

Invisalign

$2,500 – $4,000

 

Note: These are estimates and it’s always best to get a precise quote from the clinic.

If you are planning to have dental work done in Vietnam, Viet My Dental is always ready to accompany you and bring you an international standard dental care experience.

Contact information:

  • Website: https://nhakhoavietmy.com.vn/
  • Fanpage: https://www.facebook.com/NhaKhoaVietMy.TruSoChinh
  • Head office address:1298 Huynh Tan Phat, Tan My Ward, HCMC
  • Phone number: 1900 636 734
  • Email: [email protected]
